Walker Cup on Sky Sports: Great Britain and Ireland chasing home win over Team USA

Last Updated: 05/09/19 6:54am
Great Britain and Ireland will go head-to-head with the United States this weekend in the Walker Cup, with coverage from the amateur event on Sky Sports.
Royal Liverpool hosts the two-day tournament, the amateur equivalent of the Ryder Cup, where GB&I are bidding to regain the trophy after a 19-7 thrashing in Los Angeles two years' ago.
Each of the last five editions of the biennial contest have been won by the home team, with GB&I captain Craig Watson hoping his team can follow on from victories at Royal Aberdeen in 2011 and Royal Lytham in 2015.
Bryson DeChambeau featured in the losing American side four years' ago, with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Paul Casey and Padraig Harrington among the long list of notable names to have previously appeared in the Walker Cup during their amateur careers.
The event sees four foursomes matches played on both mornings before eight singles matches during the opening afternoon and 10 on the final day, with a total of 26 points available and a team needing to score 13.5 for outright victory.
This year's 10-man GB&I team includes the Amateur champion James Sugrue, the English Amateur champion Conor Gough and Alex Fitzpatrick - brother of Matt Fitzpatrick - while the American side contains Stewart Hagstead, who has played in the last three US Opens, and world No 1 amateur Cole Hammer.
Sky Sports will have coverage of the contest, starting with a special preview show on Friday evening from 9pm, with one-hour highlights for both tournament days on Sky Sports Golf and daily reports on the Sky Sports website.
