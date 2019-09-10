Ex-Ryder Cup and European Tour player Brian Barnes dies aged 74

Former Ryder Cup star Brian Barnes, who famously beat Jack Nicklaus twice in one day, has died at the age of 74.

The nine-time European Tour winner, who had been suffering from cancer, passed away on Monday afternoon after a short illness.

Barnes made six consecutive appearances in the Ryder Cup between 1969 and 1979, initially representing Great Britain & Ireland and then Europe, with his two wins over Nicklaus coming during the 1975 contest in Pennsylvania.

Barnes won tournaments across the globe

His brother-in-law, Guy Faulkner - son of former Champion Golfer of the Year Max Faulkner - said: "It was very sudden. I played a round of golf with him in May and he played 18 holes with no problem at all."

Barnes, born in Surrey to Scottish parents, represented England at international level until joining the Scottish PGA in 1971, with the flamboyant player registering 20 victories during his professional career.

The passing of Brian Barnes has hit pretty hard as it will all of you who had the privilege of being his friend. We tread many footsteps together in many parts of the world. The hurt now will give way to glorious memories in time. We’ll meet again Barnsy. Sad, sad day. — Ewen Murray (@ewenmurray77) September 10, 2019

A fifth-placed finish at The Open in 1972 was one of three major top-10s, with Barnes also winning successive Scottish PGA Championship titles in the 1980s and remaining the only player to win back-to-back Senior Open Championships.