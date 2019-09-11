KLM Open: Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia headline Amsterdam field

Patrick Reed is one of the notable names in action at the KLM Open

Patrick Reed believes his game is in a great spot as he bids for his first victory on European soil at the KLM Open.

The former Masters champion makes his second of three appearances in as many weeks on the European Tour, with Reed looking to build on a tied-36th finish at the Porsche European Open.

Reed was handed an Honorary Life Membership by the European Tour in February, with the 29-year-old looking to impress in Amsterdam and climb up the Race to Dubai rankings ahead of a busy end to his 2019.

Reed heads into the week as world No 17

"It [his game] is trending," Reed said. "I feel like I have been playing some solid golf here recently and I feel that this year has been a big learning experience for me after winning the previous year.

"That being said, I feel that's the game's where it needs to be, continue to grind and continue to go out there and take it day by day and try and have chances to win on Sunday.

"I will play this week, I'm playing next week as well then I will go home for a couple of weeks. I have three more overseas with the PGA Tour, in South Korea and China.

"Hopefully after that Dubai then Hong Kong, so I'm not stopping anytime soon. I'm going to be on the road quite a bit and I'll look forward to it and finish off the calendar year right."

Sergio Garcia is searching for a first win of 2019

Reed plays alongside Thomas Pieters and Matt Wallace for the first two rounds, while Sergio Garcia aims to join the likes of Seve Ballesteros and José María Olazábal as Spanish winners of the event.

"There is a lot of Spanish history with the event and hopefully we will have a good solid week and will try and have a good chance of winning on Sunday," Garcia said.

"If I have a good week to move up the Race to Dubai Rankings that would be a nice thing to do, so it is one of the goals. I feel pretty good.

"I played pretty well for the most part in Crans, so hopefully we can keep going on that same line and keep the momentum going."

