KLM Open: Sergio Garcia two back from leader Scott Jamieson

Scott Jamieson fired a bogey-free 65 to open up a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the KLM Open, where Sergio Garcia is part of the chasing pack.

The Scot posted seven birdies on a blemish-free card at The International to get to 11 under and pull clear of the group of four players sharing second.

Garcia is one of those on nine under after following an opening-round 68 with a second-round 67, with English trio Matt Southgate, James Morrison and Callum Shinkwin, the overnight leader, also two off the pace.

Out as one of the later starters, Jamieson made his move up the leaderboard by carding three consecutive birdies from the third and picking up a shot at the par-four 10th.

Back-to-back birdies from the 14th gave Jamieson the outright lead, before the world No 283 took advantage of the par-five last to double his advantage.

Shinkwin and Morrison both got to 10 under before bogeying their ninth, their final hole, while Southgate posted a four-under 68 and Garcia birdied three of his final five holes.

Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard and Sam Horsfield share sixth spot and sit three strokes back, with 17 players heading into the weekend within four strokes of the lead.

Patrick Reed is on three under alongside defending champion Ashun Wu, while Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer were among the notable names to miss the cut.

