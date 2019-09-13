Solheim Cup: Minimal changes for Europe in Saturday foursomes as USA sit Lexi Thompson

Catriona Matthew keeps faith with three of her established pairings

Catriona Matthew has made minimal changes to her European line-up for Saturday morning's foursomes at the Solheim Cup, as Team USA captain Juli Inkster rested Lexi Thompson.

Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz stay together despite their disappointment at letting slip a four-hole lead with six to play in their Friday fourballs, while Bronte Law and Carlota Ciganda continue their partnership after earning two halves on day one.

Lexi Thompson will be rested for Saturday morning's foursomes

Last year's Women's British Open champion Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier return after sitting out Friday afternoon, while Anne van Dam's impressive first performance earned her a place in the foursomes with Anna Nordqvist.

Van Dam and Nordqvist lead Europe away in Saturday's opening match against Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex, who halved with Law and Ciganda in Friday's opener, with Hall and Boutier taking on Lizette Salas and Ally McDonald.

Hull and Munoz won their day one foursomes 2&1 despite making only one birdie in 17 holes, and they will face Danielle Kang and Megan Khang in the third match out.

That leaves Law and Ciganda to bring up the rear against the sister act of Jessica and Nelly Korda, who stormed to a crushing 6&4 win over Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson to register the first point of this year's contest.

Jessica and Nelly Korda are back together

The Korda siblings were separated for Friday afternoon's session, but they are certain to sit out Saturday's fourballs unless Inkster has a change of plan after declaring on Thursday none of her players would feature in all five matches.

Saturday's foursomes:

0810 Anna Nordqvist and Anne van Dam vs Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex

0822 Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier vs Lizette Salas and Ally McDonald

0834 Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz vs Danielle Kang and Megan Khang

0846 Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law vs Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda