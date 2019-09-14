Solheim Cup: Lexi Thompson not happy with caddie at Gleneagles

0:29 Lexi Thompson had a glare and some harsh words for her caddie after a loud shout of fore during the fourballs on day two of the Solheim Cup Lexi Thompson had a glare and some harsh words for her caddie after a loud shout of fore during the fourballs on day two of the Solheim Cup

Lexi Thompson had a harsh rebuke for her caddie after being startled by him shouting "fore" during the Saturday fourballs at the Solheim Cup.

Thompson and Team USA partner Marina Alex were one down to Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson when they arrived on the tee at the drivable par-four 14th, where Thompson felt she could reach with a long-iron.

Thompson and Marina Alex went on to halve the 14th

But the world No 3 blocked her tee-shot to the right, prompting her caddie, Benji Thompson (no relation), to bellow the traditional shout of "fore" to warn the spectators close to the green.

Lexi, however, was taken aback by the volume of the shout as she felt nobody was in danger of being hit and hurt, and she glared angrily at her bagman before saying: "Jesus, it wasn't that bad!"

Thompson's mood lifted when her rookie playing partner matched the birdie of Ewart Shadoff to prevent the European pair from going two up with four to play.

Watch the video above to see Lexi Thompson having harsh words for her caddie at the Ryder Cup ...