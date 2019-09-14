Solheim Cup: Europe and USA level at 8-8 after day two at Gleneagles

Europe and USA will head into the final day of the 16th Solheim Cup with the scores level at 8-8 after an intriguing day two in cold, wet and windy conditions at Gleneagles.

After the spoils were shared in Saturday morning's foursomes with two wins apiece, Europe's one-point lead disappeared during another lengthy afternoon of fourballs as the holders fought back and led in all four matches at one stage.

Lexi Thompson and Marina Alex snatched a half after Caroline Masson missed a great birdie chance on 18

But Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier pulled off a magnificent fightback from four down after a horrendous first seven holes to maintain their 100 percent record with a one-up victory over Ally McDonald and Angel Yin, while Caroline Masson missed a great chance to steal another point for Europe in match two.

Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff's clash with Lexi Thompson and Marina Alex was nip and tuck all the way, with neither pair going more than one hole ahead, and Masson's birdie at the 13th gave the Europeans the lead until Alex levelled the contest with a four at 16.

The match boiled down to a six-foot birdie putt for Masson on the final green, but the German's effort lipped out on the right as the quartet shook hands with half-a-point in the bag, and Danielle Kang's 15-foot putt for a winning birdie at 17 wrapped up victory for the USA in the final match of the day against Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz.

Juli Inkster's side had earlier put the first red on the board in the afternoon when Brittany Altomare and Annie Park edged a one-up win over Suzann Pettersen and Anne van Dam in a match lasting close to six hours, with the turgid pace of play again attracting widespread criticism.

Hall and Boutier maintained their 100 percent record together at Gleneagles

Ciganda was believed to be the only player to receive an official warning in the afternoon, with the bottom match struggling to beat the fast-fading light until Kang ended proceedings a hole early.

Munoz and Ciganda will be the only two of the 24 competitors to play in all five sessions, with Inkster making good on her Thursday vow to rest all of her players at least once when she benched Jessica and Nelly Korda for Saturday afternoon.

The in-form sisters had earlier stormed to their second huge foursomes win of the competition as they crushed Ciganda and Bronte Law 6&5 in the first game to finish, despite teeing off last.

Anna Nordqvist and Anne van Dam appeared likely to register Europe's first point of the day when they won four of the first six holes against Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex, but the American pair then won seven of the next nine and held on to close out a stunning 2&1 win.

But Hall and Boutier put some blue on the board with a comfortable 3&2 victory over Lizette Salas and McDonald, while Charley Hull and Munoz were too strong for Kang and Megan Khang as they powered to a 4&3 win.