Solheim Cup: Europe claim stunning one-point win at Gleneagles

Suzann Pettersen and Bronte Law held their nerve in the final stages of the 16th Solheim Cup to snatch a remarkable 14½- 13½ victory for Europe at Gleneagles.

Pettersen, whose selection as a wildcard was met with mild criticism, fully justified her inclusion as she holed the winning putt from six feet to beat Marina Alex on the final hole, moments after Law had closed out a 2&1 win over Ally McDonald on the 17th green.

More to follow ...