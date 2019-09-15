Solheim Cup: Watch how Europe celebrated the winning putt

1:11 Suzann Pettersen's winning putt sparked wild celebrations from European players and fans after a thrilling finish to the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles Suzann Pettersen's winning putt sparked wild celebrations from European players and fans after a thrilling finish to the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles

Suzann Pettersen's winning putt at the Solheim Cup sparked wild celebrations around Gleneagles as Europe regained the trophy for the first time since 2013.

An epic contest boiled down to the final putt on a tense and dramatic Sunday in Perthshire, with Pettersen lining up a six-foot birdie chance with the scores level at 13½- 13½ and the Norwegian all-square in her pivotal clash against Marina Alex.

1:12 It all came down to the final putt as Suzann Pettersen won the Solheim Cup for Europe It all came down to the final putt as Suzann Pettersen won the Solheim Cup for Europe

The American rookie narrowly missed her birdie chance, leaving Pettersen needing to hole hers to prevent Team USA retaining the trophy with an overall draw.

In scenes that resembled Martin Kaymer's pressure-packed putt in the "Miracle at Medinah" seven years ago, the European players, backroom staff and fans erupted in joy when Pettersen's ball disappeared into the cup.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The drama and tension was also evident back at the 17th green, where Bronte Law had just completed a superb come-from-behind win over Ally McDonald before turning her attentions to the big screen to watch Pettersen hole out up ahead.

Watch the video above to see how Europe celebrated Pettersen's winning putt at Gleneagles ...