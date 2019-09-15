Solheim Cup: Catriona Matthew reflects on 'best moment' of career

0:55 Catriona Matthew has described Solheim Cup victory as the highlight of her career after captaining Team Europe to a dramatic win on home soil Catriona Matthew has described Solheim Cup victory as the highlight of her career after captaining Team Europe to a dramatic win on home soil

Catriona Matthew insisted that leading Europe to a memorable Solheim Cup victory at Gleneagles ranked higher in her career than her Women's British Open triumph.

Team USA looked on course to retain the trophy in the late stages of Sunday's singles, but Bronte Law came from behind to beat Ally McDonald on the 17th before controversial wildcard selection Suzann Pettersen birded the final hole to clinch the winning point against Marina Alex.

Matthew's team clinched a one-point win with the last putt of the competition

Pettersen defied the pressure to nail the winning putt from six feet before announcing that would be the "closing chapter" in her professional career, and Matthew insisted she never had any doubts that the Norwegian would justify her inclusion.

"I had faith in her all the time," said Matthew, who stood by her claim earlier this week that a Solheim Cup win would be bigger than her major breakthrough at Royal Lytham 10 years ago. "This is the best for me without doubt. With the team around you, nothing tops this to be honest.

"It's unbelievable, there has never been a better moment. It was always going to come down to a putt here or there and for Suzann to get it, that's phenomenal. It was a fantastic moment and a dream come true.

"All 12 of these players, they played their hearts out. We knew it was going to be close, but to come down to that last putt and for Suzann to hole it? It was a fantastic team performance. They all contributed a lot and we never would have won it if it wasn't for all of us.

"I think this is one of the biggest women sporting events in the world. Obviously the Women's World Cup is huge, but this - like the Ryder Cup - has grown hugely over the last 30 years since it first started. It's such a spectacle of women's golf. And for it to come down to that last game, that last putt, you just can't get anything more exciting."

Asked to describe her emotions as Pettersen was lining up her match-clinching birdie putt, Matthew added: "I could barely watch, actually. It's far worse watching. When you're playing you're kind of in the zone and in the moment, and you've got control over things.

"But when you're watching, you just have to faith in the player that is out there, and they're all good players. And I had confidence they were going to do it. But it comes down to that last putt?

"It's just been a great week. We've had great performances from everyone. Everyone remembers the last putt but we had to get there. So, well done everyone."

Suzann Pettersen holed the winning putt before announcing her retirement

Matthew also paid tribute to Pettersen after she announced her retirement, adding: "Over the last 15 or 20 years, Suzann has been one of the trailblazers in European women's golf. I think we've played on maybe seven, eight Solheim Cups together. So, she's just been a huge part of women's golf and the Solheim Cup.

"It's such a special moment for her. If this happens to be her last moment in professional golf, well, may as well go out at the top."