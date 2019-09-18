Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen appears at Isleworth Crown Court accused of sexual assault

Thorbjorn Olesen arrives at Isleworth crown court in west London

Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen has appeared in court accused of sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft.

The Danish golfer, 29, was arrested on his return from the World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational on a flight from Nashville to London on July 29.

The five-time European Tour winner is alleged to have been drunk on the British Airways plane. He is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman and assault by beating.

Olesen, of Redcliffe Road in Chelsea, south-west London, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday morning.

No pleas were entered at the short hearing, with a plea hearing due to be held on December 13.

He previously indicated he would plead not guilty to the charges when he appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court last month.

A provisional trial date has been set for May 11 next year and that hearing is scheduled to last for five days.

Olesen, a member of Europe's winning Ryder Cup team in Paris last year, has been granted unconditional bail, but he remains suspended by the European Tour pending the outcome of the case.

A spokesperson for the European Tour said: "Thorbjorn Olesen remains suspended from the European Tour while the case continues. As this remains an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to make any further comment at this time."