BMW PGA: Danny Willett targets maiden home European Tour victory

Danny Willett is relishing the challenge of going up against Jon Rahm in the final round of the BMW PGA Championship as he targets a first European Tour victory on home soil.

The 2016 Masters champion mixed six birdies with two bogeys to record a four-under 68 on Saturday which left him locked once again with Rahm at the top of the leaderboard at Wentworth.

Willett, who ended a two-and-a-half-year winless drought at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship last November, will bid for a seventh tour victory in its flagship tournament.

"This is our biggest tournament of the year for the British guys who play the European Tour," Willett told Sky Sports. "This is a massive event.

Danny Willett first won on the European Tour at the BMW International Open in 2012

"I've been here now 10 straight years and I love the place and the crowds were amazing.

"Like I said, I've won all around the world in different countries, and it would be amazing to try and polish it off in front of the home crowd.

"Jon is up there, he's an incredible player - he's only been on Tour for three or four years and already done some exceptional things. It's going to be a pretty tough battle."

The first three rounds have been played in perfect conditions, but the sunny weather is expected to give way to rain on Sunday.

The European duo have a three-shot lead over their nearest challengers and Willett, who predicts par will be a "pretty good number", doesn't believe it is just a case of a head-to-head battle.

Willett and Jon Rahm will play alongside each other once again in the final group on Sunday

"Potentially, but we are just going to go and play some good golf, try and have a bit of fun and see where we are at," he said.

"The weather is not supposed to be as good tomorrow and you have other elements and factors in there.

"You're never quite sure until you wake up if the forecast is going to be right or we're going to get lucky and miss it. Wait to see what the weather brings us and go from there."

Fellow Englishman Justin Rose is in a share of third spot behind the co-leaders despite making three bogeys, including on the 18th, in his three-under 69.

Rose, who began the week as an injury doubt, is going in search of a "bucket list" victory and 12th title on the European Tour.

Justin Rose, like Willett and Rahm, has recorded three rounds in the 60s at Wentworth

The world No 4 believes chasing the leaders could prove to his advantage, especially with the expected change in conditions.

"I said that was my preferred position at The Open Championship and Shane went out and made it abundantly clear playing in tough conditions was doable and he went away from everybody," said Rose, who laboured to a final-round eight-over 79 at Portrush.

"You all want the lead. Ultimately that's what you want. But sure, I think if you put together a great round in bad conditions, you can make a big dent into someone's lead."

Rose chipped in for an eagle at the 17th before a bogey at the closing hole saw the 2013 US Open champion concede ground on the leaders.

"Frustrating way to finish. But I'm in with a shot [on Sunday]," he added.

"I would have loved to have been one better, two better, possibly."