BMW PGA: Jon Rahm ready to tough it out in final round at Wentworth

Jon Rahm is expecting a tough day in the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Spaniard ended the third round still tied for the lead with England's Danny Willett on 15 under after they both carded four-under 68s.

The pair are three clear of their nearest challengers, but Rahm remains wary of the chasing pack as well as the inclement weather forecast for Sunday, following three glorious days on the West Course.

"It's a lot of golf to come," said Rahm. "It's a tricky golf course and 18 holes with Danny being tied with me playing solid, and the guys behind us only three shots back, it's going to be a tough day.

"We're going to have to play really, really good golf to win this event and I hope I can live up to it.

"It is true that those kind of conditions [wind and rain] are better to make up shots, but it's easier when you're having a good day to make up shots.

"Still, when you're in the lead and you have a good day, it's easier to defend it. At the end of the day you need to come out and play good golf. It's going to be a grind. But it's not only going to be tough for me, it's going to be the same for everybody."

Rahm was two clear with two holes to play but he bogeyed the 17th after missing a short par putt and then managed to salvage a par at the 18th with a 20-foot putt after pulling his drive into a bush and taking a penalty drop.

Jon Rahm celebrates after making a vital par at the 18th during the third round at Wentworth

"I'm happy I made par on 18," he added. "It's a nice finish in that sense. Besides the last two holes - actually, besides basically the last seven strokes, really - the rest of the round was almost bulletproof.

"I played really good golf. I had a good plan going and if I had finished properly - I mean, I'm not even asking for birdies. There's two pars, and having a one-shot lead."

Rahm is chasing his fifth European Tour victory and has won two of the three tournaments in which he has led or been tied for the lead after 54 holes.

But he said: "Each time is different. Every experience you learn. This one, I haven't thought about it yet. My mind is still a little bit on what happened the last two holes. I'll reflect and focus on tomorrow. I'm just glad I have a chance and I'll enjoy every single moment of it."