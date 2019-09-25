LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour season finales on Sky Sports

Georgia Hall and Charley Hull will be looking for strong finishes to their years

The women's golf season reaches its climax in the coming weeks, with every tournament on both the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour live on Sky Sports.

Although the majors are done for 2019 and the Solheim Cup is back in European hands after their dramatic victory at Gleneagles, there's still plenty to play for in women's golf between now and the end of the year.

There are seven regular events remaining on the LPGA Tour, starting with the Indy Women in Tech Championship, with the top 60 in the season-long standings after those tournaments then qualifying for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Lexi Thompson won the 2018 CME Group Tour Championship

Solheim Cup star Carlota Ciganda is currently the highest-ranked European player in the Race to CME Globe rankings after registering eight top 10s this season, while European team-mates Bronte Law and Celine Boutier have both recorded their maiden LPGA Tour victories in 2019.

Charley Hull - who won the season-finale in 2016 - and compatriot Jodi Ewart Shadoff are likely to feature heavily in the coming weeks, while Mel Reid and Anne Van Dam will be among the players aiming to move inside the top 60.

Hull won on the Ladies European Tour earlier this season

All four rounds of the CME Group Tour Championship will be shown live from November 21-24, where the winner receives $1.5m, with the final two rounds of every other event also broadcast live on Sky Sports.

There are also three events left on the Ladies European Tour, with Ciganda and winning captain Catriona Matthew headlining the first of those at the Estrella Damn Ladies Mediterranean Open.

All four rounds will then be shown of the Hero Women's Indian Open next month, where Wales' Becky Morgan is defending champion, as well as van Dam's title defence at the season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.

LPGA Tour

September 28 + 29 - Indy Women in Tech Championship

October 5 + 6 - Volunteers of America Classic

October 19 + 20 - Buick LPGA Shanghai

October 26 + 27 - BMW Ladies Championship

November 2 + 3 - Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA

Nelly Korda, who won the Open de France, is defending champion in Taiwan

November 9 + 10 - Toto Japan Championship

November 21-24 - CME Group Tour Championship

Ladies European Tour

September 28 + 29 - Estrella Damn Ladies Mediterranean Open

October 3-6 - Hero Women's Indian Open

November 28-December 1 - Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana

