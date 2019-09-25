Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Top 10 shots from the archives

3:56 Golf Channel's Damon Hack and Robert Damron look back at 10 of the best shots in Alfred Dunhill Links Championship history. Golf Channel's Damon Hack and Robert Damron look back at 10 of the best shots in Alfred Dunhill Links Championship history.

The worlds of golf and showbiz merge once again this week at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, a tournament that regularly produces memorable moments.

World No 2 Rory McIlroy headlines a star-studded field in Scotland that also includes Justin Rose, Jon Rahm and Champion Golfer of the Year, Shane Lowry, while Justin Timberlake and Bill Murray are among the celebrity names involved at the event.

Paul Lawrie won the inaugural edition in 2001, sinking an incredible putt through the "Valley of Sin" on his way to a one-shot win, while Lee Westwood holed out for an unlikely albatross to help him to victory in 2003.

Westwood claimed a one-shot win over Ernie Els in 2003

McIlroy is still searching for his maiden victory on the iconic Old Course, having to settle for second in 2011 despite a stunning hole-out during his event, with Lowry and Ernie Els also featuring in some of the top shots in the tournament's history.

From monster birdies to superb eagles, click on the video above for the top 10 moments from the Dunhill Links archives!

