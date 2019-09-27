Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Blake Windred one ahead in China

Blake Windred holds a one-shot lead at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Blake Windred birdied his final two holes to stay top of the leaderboard at the halfway stage of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

The Australian followed an opening-round 63 with a one-under 71 at Sheshan International Golf Club to remain one ahead of Jun Min Lee and Japan's Ren Yonezawa.

China's Kaiwen Liu sits four strokes off the pace in fourth after a second consecutive 69, with the winner of the event receiving an invite to both the Masters and The Open in 2020.

Liu heads into the weekend on six under

"Hopefully that was my bad round and I ground it out quite well, so it's not really that bad," Windred said. "I'm still moving forward."

Beginning on the back nine, Windred bogeyed the 11th and cancelled out a birdie at the 14th with a blemish at the next, before losing his overnight advantage with a dropped shot at the first.

Windred is currently 11th in the amateur world rankings

Windred posted back-to-back birdies from the second but three-putted the fourth, before saving par from a near-impossible stance next to a bunker at the seventh, and then finishing his round with back-to-back birdies.

Lee carded a bogey-free 67 to get to nine under alongside Yonezawa, with the top 10 players heading into the weekend within four strokes of the lead.

Watch the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship throughout the weekend on Sky Sports. Coverage begins on Saturday from 8am on Sky Sports Golf.