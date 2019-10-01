PGA Cup: Team USA beat Great Britain and Ireland 14-12 in Texas

Team USA won the PGA Cup for the first time since 2011

The United States produced an impressive final-day fightback to claim a narrow victory over Great Britain and Ireland in the PGA Cup.

Team USA overturned a 10-6 deficit in the Sunday singles to register a 14-12 win at the biennial event, played between club professionals and with a similar format to the Ryder Cup.

Great Britain and Ireland had been in pole position to win the Llandudno Trophy for a third time running, having followed a clean sweep in the Saturday foursomes by also winning the fourballs to take a four-point lead into the final day in Texas.

Robert Coles won his match for Team GB on the final day

The hosts bounced back to come out on top in eight of the 10 singles matches, making them the first team in the tournament's history to overturn a final-day deficit and win

"The Americans got some points on the board early and it started to look like it was going their way," Great Britain and Ireland captain Cameron Clark said. "We were struggling early on and we went down quite heavily in the back matches which puts pressure on the front matches."

Richard Wallis got Great Britain and Ireland off to a winning start on the final day by thrashing Rich Berberian 6&5, with the visitors' only other point coming via Robert Coles' 2up victory over Danny Balin.

Bob Sowards snatched the final hole to beat Alastair Forsyth in the top match, while Alex Beach won his final two holes to beat Alex Wrigley by the same margin.

Ben Kern saw off Paul O'Hara 2&1, Ryan Vermeer despatched Jordan Goodwin 5&4 and Sean McCarty beat Matthew Cort 3&2, with Marty Jertson securing the winning point for the hosts after his 4&2 win over Craig Lee.