Bio Kim given three-year ban for middle finger gesture at crowd

Kim previously played in the 2013 US Open

The Korean Professional Golfers' Association (KPGA) has issued a three-year suspension to a golfer who raised his middle finger at the crowd during an event.

Bio Kim made the gesture during the final round of the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open, which he went on to win, after being distracted by a smartphone camera as he was playing a shot.

Kim also slammed his club on the ground in frustration during the incident at the 16th, before recovering to hold on for a one-shot win over nearest challenger Daehyun Kim.

Although Kim apologised for the incident and was pictured kneeling in front of television cameras in an attempt for forgiveness, the KPGA suspended the 29-year-old and fined him 10 million won (£6,796).

In a statement, the KPGA said: "Kim Bi-o damaged the dignity of a golfer with etiquette violation and inappropriate behaviour."

Kim, who spent a season playing on the PGA Tour in 2011, is currently ranked 302nd in the world rankings and has six professional victories to his name. Prior to his suspension, he was leading the Korean Tour's money list.