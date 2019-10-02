MENA Tour: Robin Tiger Williams cruises to eight-shot win in Jordan

Robin Tiger Williams stormed to victory on the MENA Tour

An amateur golfer named after Tiger Woods produced a Tiger-like finish to storm to his first victory in a professional event on the MENA Tour.

Final leaderboard Journey to Jordan 2

England's Robin Tiger Williams followed a four-under 68 with back-to-back 66s to cruise to an eight-shot victory at the Journey To Jordan 2, the sixth event of the season.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Williams, who represented Team Europe in the 2018 Junior Ryder Cup, took a five-shot advantage in to the final day at the Greg Norman-designed Ayla Golf Resort and closed out victory in style by finishing with five consecutive birdies.

Williams played the 2017 British Masters as an amateur

The 18-year-old's fast finish saw him end the week on 16 under in his maiden MENA Tour appearance, with fellow amateur Jack Floydd in second after a bogey-free 67 on the final day.

Williams, who started the week 100th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, becomes only the third amateur to win on the MENA Tour after India's Rayhan Thomas at the 2016 Dubai Creek Open and Netherlands' Pierre Junior Verlaar at the 2017 Royal Golf Mohammedia Open.

MG Keyser and Daniel Gaunt, the two leading players on the MENA Tour Order of Merit, ended the week in a share of third, while Miguel Jimenez Jr - the son of Spanish great Miguel Angel Jimenez - claimed a share of 37th.