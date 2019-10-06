Ladies European Tour: Christine Wolf claims maiden win in India

2:10 Highlights from the final round of the Hero Women's Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club Highlights from the final round of the Hero Women's Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club

Christine Wolf secured her maiden Ladies European Tour title with a three-stroke victory at the Hero Women’s Indian Open.

Final leaderboard Hero Women's Indian Open

The Austrian posted a bogey-free 69 on the final day at DLF Golf and Country Club to end the week on 11 under and banish the memories of last year's runner-up finish at the event.

Wolf's closest challenge came from Norway's Marianne Skarpnord who posted a final-round 70 to end the week on eight under, with England's Meghan MacLaren a further stroke back in third spot.

MacLaren was chasing a second victory of the Ladies European Tour season

"I am super happy, obviously, to post my first victory but also because I did it here," Wolf said. "I love the course and I already knew that coming into this week. Everyone knew about the drama that went on last year."

Taking a one-shot lead into the final day, Wolf opened with a close-range birdie and saw her advantage increase further when MacLaren posted back-to-back bogeys from the second.

MacLaren played alongside Wolf in the final group on Sunday

Wolf rolled in a four-footer at the par-five fourth and made a 10-foot birdie at the ninth to reach the turn two ahead of Skarpnord, who had also made three birdies in a front-nine 33.

Skarpnord failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker to save par at the 15th, as Wolf made par on every hole of the back nine to take a three-shot lead to the final hole.

Wolf had dropped eight shots on the par-five last during last year's tournament, including a double-bogey on the final day to miss out on victory, but made amends this time around by seeing out her victory with a tap-in par.

MacLaren birdied two of her final six holes to finish with a level-par 72, with Whitney Hillier a further shot back after cancelling out a birdie at the 17th with a final-hole bogey.