Tyrrell Hatton distracted by toilet door slam, and the culprit was his fiancee!

Tyrrell Hatton saw the funny side when he was forced to pull out of a shot in mid-swing when he heard a toilet door slam, and the culprit happened to be his fiancee!

Hatton was ready to hit his approach to the fourth green early on the second day of the Italian Open at Ogliata but, as he started his back swing, he was distracted by the noise to the right of the fairway and abandoned the stroke.

The Englishman, who has a reputation for having a fiery temperament, glared over to the unfortunate spectator and the Sky Sports commentary team feared a tirade of abuse could have been on the cards.

Hatton rebuked his fiancee and then flushed his second shot to four feet

However, Hatton's expression quickly changed to a big smile when he realised it was his fiancee, Emily Braisher, who had just answered a call of nature and picked a bad time to exit the portaloo!

Hatton enjoyed giving his future bride a light-hearted rebuke, and he was still smiling moments later when he 'flushed' a delightful second shot to four feet and rolled in the putt for birdie.

He went on to return a 69 which left him in good shape for the weekend on five under, just four strokes behind clubhouse leader Joachim B Hansen.

Watch the video above to see Hatton distracted by his fiancee at the Italian Open. Live coverage of the fifth Rolex Series event of the season continues throughout the weekend on Sky Sports Golf.