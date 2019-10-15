Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam to co-host mixed event in Sweden

Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam will be co-hosts of the new tournament

Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam have been announced as co-hosts of an innovative mixed event that will see men and women going head-to-head for the same prize.

The inaugural Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika will be held at Bro Hof Slott Golf Club in Stockholm from June 11-14, 2020 and be co-sanctioned by the European Tour and Ladies European Tour.

Players will compete on the same course for the prize fund of €1,500,000 and play for the same trophy, with 78 men and 78 women taking part in the innovative event.

Erik Van Rooyen won the 2019 Scandinavian Invitation

"I'm extremely excited to host the Scandinavian Mixed alongside Annika, one of the best golfers the world has seen, and to have men and women competing alongside one another showcases what is great about our game," Stenson said.

The tournament will offer Official World Ranking points for both Tours, plus Race to Dubai and Ryder Cup points for European Tour members and Order of Merit points for the Ladies European Tour.

Sorenstam is a 10-time major champion

Stenson has confirmed he will play in the event in each of the next three years, while 10-time major winner Sorenstam, who retired from competitive golf in 2008, will feature in the tournament pro-ams.

"Bringing women and men together in a combined tournament is exciting for fans in Sweden and for the global game as we continue to showcase golf as a game for everyone," Sorenstam said.

Male and female professionals will also play together at the Trophee Hassan II tournament in Morocco in June, as well as at the ISPS Handa Vic Open in Australia in February and the GolfSixes Cascais in Portugal.