Sky Sports Golf podcast: Ryder Cup hopefuls, mixed events, golf maths

Bernd Wiesberger's Ryder Cup credentials and innovative formats on the European Tour are among the talking points in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Inci Mehmet and Matt Baker join regular host Josh Antmann to dissect a busy week in the sport, where Wiesberger moved top of the Race to Dubai standings with victory at the Italian Open.

Wiesberger's victory was his third of the year on the European Tour

As well as looking at Wiesberger's latest victory and assessing his chances of ending the season as European No 1, the panel considers whether the Austrian and runner-up Matt Fitzpatrick will be part of Padraig Harrington's plans for Whistling Straits.

There's a look back at the Shell Houston Open, where Sky Sports' very own Rich Beem featured and Lanto Griffin secured a maiden PGA Tour victory, while the trio give their verdict on the news that the Scandinavian Invitation will be a mixed tournament next season.

The trio offer their predictions for this week's Open de France and CJ Cup and tackle the latest edition of Ponder the Pro, while Matt brings another game of Golf Maths…with interesting results!