Marcel Siem disqualifies himself from Open de France after rules mix-up

Marcel Siem is informed of his rules breach in the opening round

Marcel Siem explained how he disqualified himself from the Amundi Open de France after a bizarre rules mix-up at Le Golf National.

Siem was convinced that preferred lies were in place for the first round due to the soft and damp conditions at the Ryder Cup venue, and he took the opportunity to lift, clean and replace his ball five times over the first nine holes.

Siem decided to disqualify himself after incurring a 10-shot penalty

But officials then informed the German that preferred lies were not applicable, meaning he had incurred a two-shot penalty for each violation.

Siem, who won his second of four European Tour titles with a one-shot win over Francesco Molinari here in 2012, decided to disqualify himself from this week's tournament which effectively ends his chances of retaining his card for next season.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"I played the ball from the wrong place five times and conceded 10 penalty strokes," explained Siem on his Facebook page. "That was a little too much for me and I disqualified myself. I thought I owed you the explanation."

Siem is now resigned to having to attempt to retain his European Tour playing rights via the Qualifying School in November as he is currently ranked a lowly 189th in the Race to Dubai after a wretched season.

Siem mistakenly believed preferred lies were in operation

The 39-year-old has not recorded a top-10 finish since 2017, and his world ranking has plummeted to 794th having been knocking on the door of the top 50 five years ago.

"Now I'll be meticulously preparing for the Qualifying School in November to get the full tour ticket back so I can finally go forward again," he added. "I promise I'll be back."