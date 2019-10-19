PGA Tour: Matt Every suspended for breaching policy on drug use

Matt Every is banned from playing on the PGA Tour until 2020

Matt Every has been handed a three-month suspension by the PGA Tour for breaching their policy on drug usage.

Every, a two-time PGA Tour winner, tested positive for cannabis, which is legally prescribed in his home state of Florida but is a banned substance under the PGA Tour's anti-doping policy.

The PGA Tour announced the suspension on Friday, which means Every will miss the next three events he was eligible to compete in and won't return to action until the Sony Open in January.

Every sits 256th in the world rankings

In a statement sent to Golf Channel, Every said: "I have been prescribed cannabis for a mental health condition by my physician whom has managed my medical care for 30 years. It has been determined that I am neither an acceptable candidate to use prescription "Z" class drugs nor benzodiazepines.

"Additionally, these classes of drugs can be highly addictive and harmful to the human body and mind. For me, cannabis has proven to be, by far, the safest and most effective treatment.

"I don't agree with it for many reasons, mainly for my overall well-being, but I'm excited for what lies ahead in my life and career. Over the last few years I have made massive strides and I know my best is still in front of me. I can't wait to come back better than ever in January."

The 35-year-old is the second player this year to be suspended for a drug of abuse, following Robert Garrigus' three-month ban in March for use of marijuana.

Garrigus has since returned to competitive action

Every has full playing status on the PGA Tour after ending last season 86th in the FedExCup standings, with the American starting this campaign with a tied-18th finish at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and a tied-28th finish at the Houston Open.