PGA Tour Champions: Miguel Angel Jimenez wins first play-off event

Miguel Angel Jimenez secured his second win of the season

Miguel Angel Jimenez registered a two-shot victory in the opening event of the PGA Tour Champions’ season-ending play-offs.

Final leaderboard Dominion Energy Charity Classic

The Spaniard won the weather-delayed Dominion Energy Charity Classic on Monday, posting a course record-equalling 63 to pull ahead of nearest challenger Tommy Tolles.

Jimenez carded nine birdies on a bogey-free final day at the County Club of Virginia to end the week on 18 under, with overnight leader Tolles eagling the last to finish runner-up ahead of Colin Montgomerie.

Starting the day two strokes back, Jimenez moved ahead with four birdies in a six-hole stretch from the fourth and posted back-to-back gains from the 11th to extend his advantage.

The 55-year-old added further birdies at the 14th and 15th before sealing victory by picking up a shot at the par-five last, lifting him to 10th in the season-long standings with two play-off events remaining.

Montgomerie posted a blemish-free 68 to finish on 15 under, while Woody Austin three-putted his final two holes to finish tied-fourth alongside Bernhard Langer and Scott Parel.

The next event is the Invesco QQQ Championship in California from November 1-3, with the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship a week later.