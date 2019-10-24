Tiger Woods pleased with comeback after 'ugly' start in Japan

2:42 Tiger Woods reflects on an impressive fightback to grab a share of the early lead at the ZOZO Championship in Japan. Tiger Woods reflects on an impressive fightback to grab a share of the early lead at the ZOZO Championship in Japan.

Tiger Woods was pleased to bounce back from a terrible start to move top of the leaderboard on his return to action at the Zozo Championship.

Woods recovered from bogeying his opening three holes to post a six-under 64 and set the clubhouse target, which was matched late in the day by US Open champion Gary Woodland.

The 15-time major champion posted nine birdies during a strong opening round at Narashino Country Club, bolstering his hopes of equalling Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour titles.

Woods round was his lowest in 2019

"It was ugly early and it was nice to be able to flip it and really get it going," Woods said. "It's always nice to get off to a quick start and then figure it out from there, but that start I got off to wasn't very good.

"I hit bad shot after bad shot after bad shot and then a three-wiggle (three-putt) at 12 and next thing you knew things aren't looking very good.

"After the start, the ball-striking was better, the putting was really good. It was one of the stranger rounds I've experienced in a while. It seems like every putt I made, other than the one at seven, was left to right. It was crazy."

Friday's tee times have been brought forward due to the threat of bad weather, with Woods expecting plenty of disruption to the golfing schedule over the coming days.

Woods played alongside Satoshi Kodaira and Tommy Fleetwood during the opening round

"It's going to be sloppy and tough for us tomorrow morning before the storm gets in and I think we're probably going to get a little wet, and then it's going to be a grind on the weekend," the 43-year-old added.

"It's going to be a lot of golf on the weekend for all of us and probably be close to 54 holes or so for some of the guys on the weekend. It will be a long couple of days for us."

