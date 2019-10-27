Portugal Masters: Steven Brown wins maiden European Tour title

2:37 Highlights from the final round of the Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura Highlights from the final round of the Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura

Steven Brown registered his maiden European Tour title in dramatic fashion with a one-shot victory at the Portugal Masters.

The Englishman posted a bogey-free 66 on the final day at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course to end the week on 17 under, a shot clear of South African duo Brandon Stone and Justin Walters.

Brown entered the week 150th on the Race to Dubai and requiring a top-three finish just to retain his European Tour card, but he has now secured his full playing privileges for next season.

"It's hard to put into words, I don't think it has really sunk in," Brown told Sky Sports. "It is crazy to think how well I've played this month given how badly it was the first two-thirds of the year. I never thought this would happen!"

Beginning the day three off the pace, Brown followed a close-range birdie at the second by draining a 30-footer at the ninth to reach the turn in 33 and stay in touch with overnight leader Stone.

Brown posted a three-foot birdie at the 11th and then fired his approach at the par-five next to four feet, setting up a stunning eagle to get within one of the lead.

Stone fell off the top of the leaderboard after failing to get up and down to save par at the 13th and slipped one behind with a three-putt bogey at the 16th, as Brown closed out his blemish-free card with a run of pars to set the clubhouse target.

Walters - playing several groups ahead - bogeyed two of his final three holes to end a shot back on 16 under and Stone failed to find a birdie over the closing two holes to also finish a shot back, leaving Brown to celebrate his first victory as a professional.

Adrian Saddier finished in fourth spot ahead of Chris Paisley, with Eddie Pepperell four strokes off the pace in tied-sixth alongside Jeunghun Wang and defending champion Tom Lewis in a share of eighth.

The top 115 on the Race to Dubai after this week retained their playing cards for next season, with Walters - who posted a final-round 66 - Wang and Jack Singh Brar jumping inside that mark.