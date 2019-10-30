Justin Rose still hopeful of late charge up Race to Dubai rankings

2:29 Justin Rose assesses his hopes of making a late challenge for Race to Dubai victory, starting at the WGC-HSBC Champions Justin Rose assesses his hopes of making a late challenge for Race to Dubai victory, starting at the WGC-HSBC Champions

Justin Rose hasn’t given up hope of a late charge up the Race to Dubai standings ahead of returning to action at the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Rose heads into the final World Golf Championship event of the year 29th in the season-long standings, with the Englishman needing to replicate his end-of-season run of 2017 if he's to stay in the hunt to end the season as European No 1.

The world No 8 came from eight strokes back on the final day to win at Sheshan International Golf Club two years' ago, before winning the Turkish Airlines Open a week later and then narrowly missing out at the DP World Tour Championship.

Rose finished third in his title defence in Shanghai last year

"[WGC-HSBC Champions] has been a good little hunting ground for me the last couple of years and it's a golf course I really enjoy," Rose said.

"I was so close to getting [a Race to Dubai victory] done [in 2017] and just sort of stumbled a bit on the Sunday. When I look back at it, it was a lot to ask. Winning in Shanghai, winning in Turkey and then I was pretty much right there in Dubai.

"With the way the points are weighted with the prize fund in Turkey and Dubai, it offers me the opportunity to make a run.

"I've probably got to win the last three to challenge Shane [Lowry] and Jon Rahm and the guys that are doing really well but that's the situation I put myself in in 2017 and I very nearly did it."

Rose is yet to win on the European Tour in 2019

Rose also revealed how he has altered his travel plans over the coming weeks, with the aim to keep himself as fresh as possible for a busy finish to the European Tour season.

"This year, instead of flying all the way back home to the Bahamas, I'm going to spend the week in London [after Turkey]," Rose added. "Just to try to stay a little bit closer to time zones and not travel as much.

"My family are going to help me out and travel to London. Four weeks away from them is not possible, so I'm going to do the two weeks on the road, they will meet me in London, and I'll come back to Dubai to try to counteract that.

"It's a tall order on the body and to try and keep your game going with that many air miles and time changes."

Watch the WGC-HSBC Champions throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 2am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.