Louis Oosthuizen makes hole-in-one at WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai

0:56 Louis Oosthuizen posted a superb hole-in-one during the opening round of the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai Louis Oosthuizen posted a superb hole-in-one during the opening round of the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai

Louis Oosthuizen produced a stunning hole-in-one during an impressive opening round of the WGC-HSBC Champions.

The South African opened with a four-under 68 to stay in touch with the early leaders at Sheshan International Golf Club, where he produced a moment of magic at the par-three sixth.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Oosthuizen reached the turn with a bogey-free 35 and added birdies at the second and fourth, before saving his shot of the day for a couple of holes later.

Oosthuizen is four strokes off the pace after the opening round

The former Open champion struck a six-iron into the 197-yard hole, with his tee shot landing on the front-left portion of the green and taking a couple of bounces before tracking along the putting surface into the cup for an unlikely ace.

Oosthuizen's hole-in-one briefly lifted him to five under, before a penultimate-hole bogey saw him end the first round four strokes back from earlier pacesetter Haotong Li.

Live WGC HSBC Champions Live on

Click on the video above to see Oosthuizen's Shanghai ace!

Watch the WGC-HSBC Champions throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 2am on Sky Sports Golf.