Louis Oosthuizen makes hole-in-one at WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 31/10/19 8:11am
Louis Oosthuizen produced a stunning hole-in-one during an impressive opening round of the WGC-HSBC Champions.
The South African opened with a four-under 68 to stay in touch with the early leaders at Sheshan International Golf Club, where he produced a moment of magic at the par-three sixth.
Oosthuizen reached the turn with a bogey-free 35 and added birdies at the second and fourth, before saving his shot of the day for a couple of holes later.
The former Open champion struck a six-iron into the 197-yard hole, with his tee shot landing on the front-left portion of the green and taking a couple of bounces before tracking along the putting surface into the cup for an unlikely ace.
Oosthuizen's hole-in-one briefly lifted him to five under, before a penultimate-hole bogey saw him end the first round four strokes back from earlier pacesetter Haotong Li.
