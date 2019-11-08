Patrick Reed pleased to be picked by Tiger Woods for Presidents Cup

2:08 Patrick Reed was delighted to be named as one of Tiger Woods' captain's picks for Team USA's Presidents Cup side Patrick Reed was delighted to be named as one of Tiger Woods' captain's picks for Team USA's Presidents Cup side

Patrick Reed was pleased to see his recent good form rewarded by being named as one of Tiger Woods’ captain’s picks for the Presidents Cup.

The former Masters champion was confirmed on Wednesday as one of Woods' four wildcard selections to complete the American side heading to Royal Melbourne next month.

Reed missed out on automatic qualification after a disappointing first half of 2019 but secured his place by following victory at the Northern Trust with top-20 finishes in his last four worldwide starts.

"It means so much to me," Reed said at the Turkish Airlines Open. "Representing our country and wearing red, white and blue is something I absolutely love and am so proud of.

"To be able to go out and get a pick, especially from captain Woods, was amazing. Playing well takes care of everything. I was able to do that this last couple months.

"I was able to get on the right side and get the game in form and play the way I'm supposed to be playing, and because of that, I was lucky enough to be able to get a pick. The big thing is now that I've got a pick, is to go out and try to earn points for captain and go bring back the cup."

Woods also selected himself to play for Team USA, making him the first playing captain since Hale Irwin skippered the American side in the inaugural event in 1994.

Woods' last President Cup appearance as a player came in Team USA's 2013 victory

The 82-time PGA Tour winner's appearance in Australia will be his ninth Presidents Cup as a player, with Reed - who partnered Woods in the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National - fully behind the decision.

"It wouldn't be really a team event without having him there, especially with how he's been playing," Reed added. "Winning at Augusta and then going out and playing the way he did to win there in Japan, with the guy playing that well, we're happy to have him playing.

Woods and Reed were beaten in both sessions they played together in Paris

"To have Tiger as your captain, it's going to be special. It's going to be fun. I know the biggest thing is just all of us need to stay focused and pay attention to what we're doing on the golf course.

"I'm going to let captain decide who plays with who and once we get there, decide on the golf course. It's one of those things that we're going to pair ourselves up with who we think is the best for the team and the best for the golf course."

