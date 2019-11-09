Challenge Tour Grand Final: Francesco Laporta and Sebastian Heisele share lead

Sebastian Heisele shares the lead after the third round at the Challenge Tour Grand Final

Sebastian Heisele made four birdies on the back nine to earn a share of the lead alongside Francesco Laporta going into the final round at the Challenge Tour Grand Final in Mallorca.

The German recorded a four-under 67 at Club de Golf Alcanada as halfway leader Laporta stumbled with two bogeys over the closing six holes to card a one-under 70.

The top 15 players in the season-long rankings after this week's event secure promotion to the European Tour, with Heisele and Laporta leading the race to end the season as Road to Mallorca No 1.

Jack Senior fired a five-under 66 to move into a three-way share of third place alongside fellow Englishman Matthew Jordan and Frenchman Robin Sciot-Siegrist, after they posted rounds of 69 and 70 respectively.

Jack Senior surged into contention with a third-round six-under 66 at the Challenge Tour Grand Final

Sciot-Siegrist has moved to 21st in the season-long standings but the top 15 in the rankings remained unchanged after the third round, with Wales' Rhys Enoch among the best-placed players to break into the graduation sports.

Enoch, who is 17th on the Road to Mallorca Rankings, made a birdie at the par-four 18th to close with a two-under 69 and sit four shots off the leaders.

