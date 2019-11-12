Bernd Wiesberger plays down Race to Dubai challenge in Sun City

Bernd Wiesberger leads the Race to Dubai with two events remaining

Race to Dubai leader Bernd Wiesberger is looking to put any thoughts about becoming European No 1 to one side as he seeks an improvement in results at the Nedbank Golf Challenge presented by Gary Player.

The Austrian has a 387-point advantage in the season-long standings and can extend his lead with both Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry, his nearest two challengers, both skipping the Rolex Series event.

Wiesberger has topped the rankings since winning the Italian Open last month, his third victory of the season, although missed out on the opportunity to increase his cushion in his last two starts.

Wiesberger also won the Made In Denmark and the Scottish Open in 2019

The 34-year-old followed a tied-49th finish at the WGC-HSBC Champions by ending in 49th spot at the Turkish Airlines Open last week, with Wiesberger looking to bounce back in the penultimate event of the season.

"I'm not looking too much into that [Race to Dubai victory]," Wiesberger said. "There's just so many points to be had over the last events and a lot of things can happen.

"I'm just looking to be prepared as good as I can. The last two weeks were not the kind of golf I want to play and I got a little bit frustrated, I'm not going to lie. My game was not there.

"I missed too many shots in positions where I shouldn't and obviously last week was definitely a golf course that gave away a lot of chances, easy chances that we didn't quite take the way we should have.

Wiesberger will play alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and defending champion Lee Westwood for the opening round

"That wasn't great, but coming to a golf course that's a bit more challenging and demanding and I think that's more what I like to see. I've got a couple of days left to sharpen up the game and do the right things going into this week."

Matt Fitzpatrick is Wiesberger's closest rival in the field and sits fourth in the standings, while Tommy Fleetwood begins the week in 10th spot as he searches for a first win of 2019.

Fitzpatrick is a four-time runner-up on the European Tour this season

"I feel like I'm swinging it better now," Fleetwood said. "Had a disappointing time in Asia where I didn't feel like I played very well and didn't perform how I expect myself to perform.

"If there was a win, then the season would probably look a lot better. That's what you're looking for and sometimes that's out of your hands. I feel at times it probably was in my hands and I didn't finish it off.

Tommy Fleetwood is the only player in the world's top 50 not to miss a cut in 2019

"Always learning, always trying to get better and you know, the year isn't over. There's two events left and you don't know what can happen in these."

Watch the Nedbank Golf Challenge throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 7am on Sky Sports Golf.