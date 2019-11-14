Catriona Matthew retains Solheim Cup captaincy for 2021 contest

2:59 Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew believes her experience of playing in America can help Europe retain the trophy in Ohio in 2021 Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew believes her experience of playing in America can help Europe retain the trophy in Ohio in 2021

Winning Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew has retained her role as European skipper for the 2021 contest in Ohio.

Matthew's reappointment has been confirmed by the Ladies European Tour at Gleneagles, where the Scot led Europe to a thrilling one-point victory over Team USA following a dramatic finale in September.

Catriona Matthew led Europe to victory at Gleneagles in September

Europe's first Solheim Cup win since 2013 was described by Matthew as the pinnacle of her stellar career, even surpassing her 2009 Women's British Open triumph, and she is now relishing the challenge of leading Europe to just their second win on US soil.

"Winning the Solheim Cup in Scotland was a dream come true, but backing that up with a win in America would be even better," said Matthew, who was on three winning teams in her nine appearances as a player before enjoying a victorious debut as captain.

"It's always harder to win on US soil, but I'm honoured to be tasked with the mission. I was lucky enough to be part of the first European team to win on US soil at Colorado Golf Club in 2013 and so know what's possible.

"The American team played extremely well at Gleneagles, but what we accomplished this year and what it meant to people all around the world, will serve as further motivation. I'm excited to get down to business, build the next team and see what Europe is capable of at Inverness Club. It's a very Scottish name, so I'm hoping that's a good omen!

Europe regained the trophy with a dramatic one-point victory

"Anyone who witnessed the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland can be left in no doubt that it was an outstanding international event which set a new benchmark for women's golf, but this is the beginning of a new, two-year journey, so I'm going to gather all my experience, take it forward and do my best to bring the trophy home to Europe again in 2021."

Matthew's decision to hand Suzann Pettersen a captain's pick was met with criticism with the Norwegian having played little competitive golf for two years, but the selection proved inspirational as Pettersen holed a six-foot birdie putt to snatch victory for Europe on the final green at Gleneagles.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Pettersen, who then announced her retirement from professional golf, said: "I'm thrilled that Catriona is returning as captain. She's a class act and obviously inspires all the players and team members around her.

"She's not only a Solheim Cup legend, but she's also a great leader, friend and mother. She had the faith in me to choose me as a wildcard pick, for which I will forever be grateful and she deserves all the credit."

Suzann Pettersen holed the winning putt on the final green

Dame Laura Davies, one of Matthew's assistant captains for the 2019 contest, added: "Everyone enjoyed the match at Gleneagles so much and I think that Catriona was such a great captain that she deserves the chance to go and get the trophy back again. I am looking forward to another terrific contest in Ohio."

Solheim Cup Golf Live on

Tickets for the 17th edition of the Solheim Cup, which takes place at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo from August 31 to September 6, 2021, are already on sale at solheimcupusa.com.