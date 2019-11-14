Sky Sports Golf podcast: Me and My Golf team try to improve your game

Golf coaches Piers Ward and Andy Proudman, better known as Me and My Golf, provide a whole host of ways to improve your game in a special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

The pair join regular host Josh Antmann in the Sky Sports studio to discuss their route into golf coaching and how they've grown into such a success on YouTube.

Piers and Andy answered dozens of your questions

As well as discussing how they maintain and grow a golf channel on YouTube, the duo reveal some of the challenges they have faced along the way and also answer lots of the questions sent in by podcast listeners.

From e-mails seeking advice about ways improving accuracy with irons to questions about ways to enhancing your short game, the Me and My Golf team go offer their hints and tips to try and get your game more consistent.

Me And My Golf Tips Live on

The Me and My Golf team also recorded a special instruction show, which will be available on Sky Sports Golf in the coming weeks!