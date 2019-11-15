Danny Lee grabs lead at weather-delayed Mayakoba Golf Classic
Last Updated: 15/11/19 11:50pm
Danny Lee threatened a history-making round on his way to grabbing the early lead at the weather-delayed Mayakoba Golf Classic.
The New Zealander made eight birdies and eagle over his first 13 holes at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico, making a sub-60 round a possibility, only for him to bogey the next and fail to pick up any shots over the closing holes.
A nine-under 62 gives Lee a one-shot advantage over Brendon Todd and Adam Long, with Zach Johnson in the group of four players sharing fourth on seven under.
"Definitely, it was in my head, 59 or 58," Lee said. "I never shot that score out on the PGA Tour before, so I really wanted to make that happen. Just one of those days I felt like I can make anything."
Heavy rain had seen the opening round washed out without a shot played on Thursday, with a further delay of 30 minutes on Friday morning before the tournament could get underway.
Lee took advantage of scoring-friendly conditions to follow two birdies in four holes with an eagle-three at the fifth and three consecutive gains from the sixth to reach the turn in 29.
The 29-year-old added three straight birdies from the 11th but saw his run end with a three-putt blemish from 15 feet at the par-four 14th, while Todd made a bogey-free start to join Long on eight under.
Billy Horschel started with a six-under 65 and Graeme McDowell is four off the pace alongside Luke Donald, while defending champion Matt Kuchar double-bogeyed his final hole to close an opening 69.
Cameron Tringale and Chase Seiffert, playing a group apart from eachother, both made holes-in-one at the par-three fourth on their way to rounds of 68 and 69 respectively.
