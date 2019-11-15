Danny Lee grabs lead at weather-delayed Mayakoba Golf Classic

Danny Lee tops the leaderboard in Mexico

Danny Lee threatened a history-making round on his way to grabbing the early lead at the weather-delayed Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Latest leaderboard Mayakoba Golf Classic

The New Zealander made eight birdies and eagle over his first 13 holes at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico, making a sub-60 round a possibility, only for him to bogey the next and fail to pick up any shots over the closing holes.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

A nine-under 62 gives Lee a one-shot advantage over Brendon Todd and Adam Long, with Zach Johnson in the group of four players sharing fourth on seven under.

Johnson is joined on seven under by Chris Baker, Mark Hubbard and Vaughn Taylor

"Definitely, it was in my head, 59 or 58," Lee said. "I never shot that score out on the PGA Tour before, so I really wanted to make that happen. Just one of those days I felt like I can make anything."

Heavy rain had seen the opening round washed out without a shot played on Thursday, with a further delay of 30 minutes on Friday morning before the tournament could get underway.

More than 8.5 inches of rain has fallen at the course this week

Lee took advantage of scoring-friendly conditions to follow two birdies in four holes with an eagle-three at the fifth and three consecutive gains from the sixth to reach the turn in 29.

The 29-year-old added three straight birdies from the 11th but saw his run end with a three-putt blemish from 15 feet at the par-four 14th, while Todd made a bogey-free start to join Long on eight under.

Lee is looking for a first worldwide victory since 2015

Billy Horschel started with a six-under 65 and Graeme McDowell is four off the pace alongside Luke Donald, while defending champion Matt Kuchar double-bogeyed his final hole to close an opening 69.

Cameron Tringale and Chase Seiffert, playing a group apart from eachother, both made holes-in-one at the par-three fourth on their way to rounds of 68 and 69 respectively.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Watch the Mayakoba Golf Classic throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf.