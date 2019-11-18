Mayakoba Golf Classic: Brendon Todd wins Monday finish in Mexico

1:09 Brendon Todd reflects on claiming a second PGA Tour victory in as many starts at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Brendon Todd reflects on claiming a second PGA Tour victory in as many starts at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Brendon Todd moved top of the FedExCup standings after claiming a second PGA Tour victory in as many starts at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Todd, who registered his first win since 2014 at the Bermuda Championship earlier this month, followed it up with one-shot victory after a weather-delayed final round in Mexico.

Thursday's washout meant the tournament was taken into a fifth day and left 12 players returning to completed their rounds on Monday morning, where Todd closed out a three-under 68 to end the week on 20 under.

Todd started the week as world No 184

"I've playing well for a while and the confidence I gained from winning in Bermuda, it's natural to take that confidence into the next event," Todd said. "I was able to do that this week and I'm really happy about that."

Todd started the day in a share of the lead but immediately moved ahead after rolling in a 15-footer at the 15th with his first shot of the day, only to miss from inside two feet to save par at the next.

Harris English's hopes ended after taking two attempts out of a greenside bunker on his way to a double-bogey at the 16th, while Vaughn Taylor also dropped a shot on the par-four to leave Todd one ahead with two to play.

Todd holed a three-footer at the 17th and then got up and down from the rough to save par at the last, which was enough for victory when Taylor's 15-foot birdie opportunity at the 18th failed to find the target.

Taylor was chasing a first PGA Tour victory since 2016

Taylor ended the week a shot off the pace on 19 under and in a share of second alongside Adam Long and home favourite Carlos Ortiz, while English finished a further two strokes back after a one-under 71.