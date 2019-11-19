Sky Sports becomes exclusive live broadcaster of the Masters in the UK

The new agreement, which begins in 2020, will now extend the partnership into its second decade.

Over the years, the Masters, considered among the most iconic events on the sporting calendar, has provided some of the most dramatic moments in golf. This includes what unfolded last April, when Tiger Woods defied the odds to win his fifth Green Jacket, capping one of the most remarkable comebacks the world of sport has ever seen.

Tiger Woods won the Green Jacket for the fifth time in 2019

All four days of Tournament action from Augusta National will be broadcast live on Sky Sports' dedicated golf channel, with round-the-clock coverage on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports' social and digital platforms.

The 2020 Masters is set for April 9-12. Sky Sports live coverage will include:

All four Tournament rounds live from Augusta National

Analysis from several of the game's biggest names

Innovative technology in the Sky Sports Studio

Live coverage of the Par 3 Contest, as well as a daily practice range show featuring interviews and analysis from the Tournament Practice Area

Supplementary coverage via the "Featured Groups" along with "Amen Corner" and "15 and 16" live feeds, airing Thursday through Sunday

And much more…

Sky Sports first broadcast The Masters in 2011

Sky Sports managing director Rob Webster said: "The Masters has provided some spectacular moments on Sky Sports - not least Tiger Woods' unforgettable comeback this year - and we look forward to broadcasting many more at one of the most iconic global sporting events.

"We are proud of our 10-year association with Augusta National, and our golf team does a great job sharing the magic of the Masters with our viewers."

1:25 Watch the moment Tiger Woods sealed his 15th major victory and his fifth Augusta title at the Masters Watch the moment Tiger Woods sealed his 15th major victory and his fifth Augusta title at the Masters

Sky Sports Golf is home to more than 100 tournaments every year. In 2019, the channel hosted all four men's Majors, all five women's Majors and the Solheim Cup.

