Brendon Todd two clear in bid for third consecutive PGA Tour win

Brendon Todd tops the leaderboard at the RSM Classic

Brendon Todd moved a step closer to completing a rare PGA Tour feat after opening up a two-shot lead at the RSM Classic in Georgia.

Latest leaderboard RSM Classic

Todd, looking to become the first player since Tiger Woods in 2006 to win three consecutive PGA Tour events, posted a bogey-free 62 on the Seaside Course at Sea Island.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The American, who was world No 525 until he followed victory at the Bermuda Championship by winning the Mayakoba Classic on Monday, heads into the final round on 18 under and two clear of the chasing pack.

Webb Simpson is one of two players sharing second with Colombia's Sebastien Munoz, with DJ Trehan a further stroke back in fourth after bogeying two of his last seven holes.

Simpson is without a win since The Players last May

Beginning the weekend four strokes off the lead, Todd drained a 20-footer at the first and followed a 10-foot gain at the next by posting back-to-back birdies from the fifth and picking up shots at both the seventh and ninth.

Reaching the turn in 29, Todd moved ahead with a close-range gain at the 11th and rolled in a 10-footer at the 17th, before closing his blemish-free card with a lip-out from long range at the last.

Todd's win in Bermuda last month was his first since 2014

Simpson moved up the leaderboard with a blemish-free 63, while Munoz posted three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the 11th on his way to a bogey-free 66 to get within two of the lead.

Overnight leader Tyler Duncan slipped to a share of the fifth after making 18 pars to stay at 14 under for the week, with Sweden's Henrik Norlander leading the European interest and in tied-eighth.

PGA Tour Golf Live on

Watch the final round of the RSM Classic live on Sunday from 6pm via the red button on Sky Sports Golf!