CME Group Tour Championship: Charley Hull five off lead in Florida

Charley Hull is five off the lead in the LPGA Tour season finale

England's Charley Hull moved into contention at the CME Group Tour Championship with a third-round 66 in Florida.

Hull who won the LPGA Tour's season finale in 2016, mixed seven birdies with a sole bogey at Tiburon Golf Club to get to 11 under and within five shots of leader Sei Young Kim.

The Korean retained her overnight advantage and posted a bogey-free 68 to head into the final round a shot clear of America's Nelly Korda, with Germany's Caroline Masson four strokes back in third.

Masson is on 12 under and four off the lead

Kim briefly held a five-shot lead after three birdies over the first seven holes, before ending a run of pars by holing a 25-footer at the 15th on her way to a bogey-free round.

Korda reached the turn in 35 but jumped closer to the lead with five birdies on her back nine, including a holed bunker shot at the 11th, while Masson stayed in touch with a third-round 70.

England's Bronte Law shot a 68 and is tied for ninth, two shots behind Hull, while Georgia Hall is a further two shots back after a 71.

