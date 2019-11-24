CME Group Tour Championship: Charley Hull five off lead in Florida
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 24/11/19 9:06am
England's Charley Hull moved into contention at the CME Group Tour Championship with a third-round 66 in Florida.
Latest leaderboard
Hull who won the LPGA Tour's season finale in 2016, mixed seven birdies with a sole bogey at Tiburon Golf Club to get to 11 under and within five shots of leader Sei Young Kim.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
The Korean retained her overnight advantage and posted a bogey-free 68 to head into the final round a shot clear of America's Nelly Korda, with Germany's Caroline Masson four strokes back in third.
Kim briefly held a five-shot lead after three birdies over the first seven holes, before ending a run of pars by holing a 25-footer at the 15th on her way to a bogey-free round.
Korda reached the turn in 35 but jumped closer to the lead with five birdies on her back nine, including a holed bunker shot at the 11th, while Masson stayed in touch with a third-round 70.
Live LPGA Tour Golf
November 24, 2019, 6:00pm
Live on
England's Bronte Law shot a 68 and is tied for ninth, two shots behind Hull, while Georgia Hall is a further two shots back after a 71.
Watch the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship live on Sunday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix!