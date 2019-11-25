Tyler Duncan denies Webb Simpson, LPGA award for Suzann Pettersen - weekend round-up

Tyler Duncan beat Webb Simpson with a birdie at the second extra hole

A review of the weekend's big winners in the world of golf, including a pair of play-off victories and an award for Solheim Cup winner Suzann Pettersen.

Duncan delight

Tyler Duncan holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole to beat Webb Simpson and claim his maiden PGA Tour title at the RSM Classic in Georgia.

Duncan birdied three of the last four holes in regulation to close with a 65 and set the clubhouse target at 19 under par, a score matched only by Simpson as Brendan Todd's bid for a remarkable third straight win faltered on the final day.

Duncan forced his way into a play-off with three late birdies

Simpson birdied 15 and 16 and parred the final two holes for a 67 which forced him and Duncan to head back to the 18th tee for a play-off, and the pair traded pars before Duncan gave himself a good chance for birdie with a solid 175-yard approach second time around.

Former Players champion Simpson was unable to make a three, and Duncan stepped up to drain the winning putt which earned him a two-year exemption as well as a place in the fields for the Masters and PGA Championship next year.

"I'm just so happy to be out here playing and to come out here and win is just unbelievable," said Duncan, who regained his PGA Tour card with a 12th-place finish in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals having finished a lowly 163rd in the FedEx Cup standings last season.

Todd had been on course to land his third straight victory after 54 holes, but he stumbled to a closing 74 and finished three strokes behind the leaders, with Sebastian Munoz claiming outright third on 18 under par.

Pettersen honoured

Suzann Pettersen, who famously holed the winning putt for Europe at the Solheim Cup in September before announcing her retirement, has been honoured with the 2019 Heather Farr Perseverance Award.

Suzann Pettersen was honoured by the LPGA Tour

Pettersen defied the doubters with her performance at Gleneagles having played little competitive golf in the previous two years following the birth of her son, winning two points from her three matches including her victory in the deciding singles on Sunday evening.

The award "honours an LPGA player who, through her hard work, dedication and love of the game of golf, has demonstrated determination, perseverance and spirit in fulfilling her goals as a player", and Pettersen was revealed as this year's recipient at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Pettersen clinched the match-winning point for Europe at the Solheim Cup

She said: "I never knew Heather Farr, but I've known of her and this award since I joined the LPGA Tour. I can't tell you how much is means to receive this, not just because of the player it honours, but because of all the players who have received before me and because it's chosen by our fellow players, my peers.

"The LPGA Tour has been such a huge part of my life. It gave me the opportunity to follow my childhood dream and to reach beyond my wildest imagination. For almost two decades, I've been able to measure my game against the very best female golfers in the world. I made many great friends and received lots of good advice along the way."

Pavit pitches in to win

Thailand's Pavit Tangkamolprasert fired the best round of the week on the final day and then chipped in for birdie on the second extra hole to win the Sabah Masters in Malaysia.

Pavit Tangkamolprasert chipped in to win in Malaysia

The 30-year-old atoned for losing out in a play-off at the Thailand Open a fortnight ago as his closing 65 left him tied at the top of the leaderboard with compatriot Phachara Khongwatmai, Australian David Gleeson and India's Aman Raj after 72 holes.

Raj was unable to match the pars of his three rivals at the first extra hole, and Tangkamolprasert then clinched his second Asian Tour title in style when he pitched in from the fringe.

Double home win in Japan

Shugo Imahira was awarded victory in the Dunlop Phoenix tournament without hitting a ball on Sunday when the final round was abandoned due to heavy rain in Japan.

Shugo Imahira won the weather-hit Dunlop Phoenix

Imahira held a two-shot lead after 54 holes after his 66 in the third round, and no play was possible on the final day to leave the Japanese star celebrating his second victory in a weather-shortened event this year.

On the Japan LPGA Tour, Ai Suzuki's bid for a fourth consecutive victory came up one shot short as Women's British Open champion Hinako Shibuno fired a closing 66 to snatch the Daio Paper Elleair Ladies Open title.