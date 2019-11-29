The Golf Fitness Show: Olly Foster hosts new programme on Sky Sports

1:01 Golf fitness expert Olly Foster offers a host of ways to improve your game in a special show, coming to Sky Sports in December Golf fitness expert Olly Foster offers a host of ways to improve your game in a special show, coming to Sky Sports in December

Amateur golfers will get the chance to sample new ways to improve their game off the course in a special new instruction show, screening this December on Sky Sports.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

With exercise and nutrition often an over-looked area of the sport, "The Golf Fitness Show" tackles a range of easy routines and workouts that can enhance your game in a variety of ways.

Golf fitness guru Olly Foster runs through a whole host of drills and guidelines that can be applied to your pre-round plans, with the 30-minute programme split into several bitesize chunks.

Olly Foster offers a number of quickfire drills to help your golf game

From quickfire warm-up techniques to ways to boost your strength and power off the tee, the show demonstrates just how beneficial good fitness and nutrition can be when playing golf.

As well as looking at some easy stretches that can increase your mobility and flexibility on the course, there's also a look at the dos and don'ts when it comes to which foods and drinks you should be consuming during your rounds.

The Golf Fitness Show Live on

The show makes its debut on the Sky Sports Golf channel at 7am on Tuesday December 3, with the programme repeated at 1pm and 3.30pm as well as on many other occasions in the coming weeks!

Watch The Golf Fitness Show throughout December on Sky Sports Golf!