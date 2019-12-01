Dustin Johnson to miss Hero World Challenge ahead of Presidents Cup

Dustin Johnson will miss the Hero World Challenge

Dustin Johnson has pulled out of the Hero World Challenge to ensure he is fit to represent Team USA in the Presidents Cup later this month.

Johnson, who struggled with a left knee injury during the summer and has not featured competitively since finishing last in the Tour Championship in August, had been due to make a return to action in the Tiger Woods-hosted event.

The world No 4 underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage damage in September and although he has fully recovered from his operation, will now spend the week practising in preparation for the Presidents Cup, which starts on December 12.

Johnson will play for Tiger Woods at the Presidents Cup in Australia

"After a lot of careful thought and consultation, I have decided that it is in my best interest if I withdraw from next week's Hero World Challenge," Johnson said.

"While my recovery from knee surgery is complete, I feel another week of physical therapy and practice will best prepare me for the Presidents Cup.

"I have informed Captain [Tiger] Woods of my decision, which he fully supports and understands, and cannot wait to tee it up with him and my team-mates next week in Australia."

Johnson has been replaced in the field by Chez Reavie, who will be making his tournament debut, with the invite-only event getting underway on Wednesday.

Reavie won the Travelers Championship in June

"I am excited to welcome Chez to the Hero World Challenge field," Woods said. "Chez had a terrific season and will be a great addition to our field this week.

"I wish Dustin the best and I know he's disappointed not to be playing at Albany."

