Open de Espana: Anne van Dam defends title with one-shot win
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 01/12/19 5:43pm
Anne van Dam capitalised on a late error from Nanna Koerstz Madsen to grab a one-shot victory at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.
Van Dam posted a bogey-free 70 in blustery conditions at Aloha Golf Club to finish on 13 under and a shot clear of Madsen, who topped the leaderboard until a final-hole double-bogey.
Aditi Ashok matched Van Dam's final-round 70 to join Madsen in a share of second, with home favourite Azahara Munoz a further three strokes back in tied-fourth alongside Julia Engstrom and Olivia Cowan.
Madsen started the day with a two-shot lead but lost her advantage with a double-bogey at the third, only to move back alongside Ahsok with a birdie at the seventh.
A three-shot swing at the ninth saw Ashok card a three-putt bogey and Madsen hole out from the fairway for an unlikely eagle, only for the Dane to drop from top spot with a double-bogey at the par-three 13th after having to take a penalty drop from next to a wire fence.
Madsen moved ahead for a third time with a birdie at the 16th but then double-bogeyed the last after finding water off the tee, allowing Van Dam to snatch victory by closing out a blemish-free card with a two-putt par.
