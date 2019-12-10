Sky Sports Golf podcast: Patrick Reed's controversy and 2019 highlights

Andrew Coltart and Kit Alexander join regular host Josh Antmann for the final episode of the year, where the trio look back at the sport's main talking points and reflect on their 2019 highlights.

The panel give their take on Reed's bunker incident during the Hero World Challenge and how they interpreted his behaviour, as well as looking at how it could damage the American's reputation.

Reed's antics continue to dominate the golfing agenda of this week's Presidents Cup, live on Sky Sports, with Andrew and Kit discussing how it could add some extra tension to the biennial contest.

Away from Reed's bunker drama, the guests discuss Stenson's victory in the Bahamas and the finale to the Ladies European Tour season, leading to some unusual debate about the strangest trophies in golf.

The threeball look back at their favourite moments of the year, ranging from the best shot and their top social media post to offering their suggestions for the craziest celebration and most memorable comeback.

As well as answering the best of your tweets sent into @SkySportsGolf, Andrew and Kit tackle the final Ponder the Pro of the year. With the score 16-16, would the guests be able to win the decider?