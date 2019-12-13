Presidents Cup: Patrick Reed fires up crown with 'dig' celebration

0:53 Patrick Reed responded to criticism about his bunker controversy by mimicking shovelling after holing a putt at the Presidents Cup Patrick Reed responded to criticism about his bunker controversy by mimicking shovelling after holing a putt at the Presidents Cup

Patrick Reed responded to criticism about his bunker controversy with a special celebration after holing a putt during the Friday foursomes at the Presidents Cup.

Reed remains under scrutiny after his two-shot penalty at the Hero World Challenge for improving his lie in a bunker, with Reed subjected to a vocal reception from the home crowds in Australia.

The 29-year-old was booed at the first tee for the second day running and had one spectator shout out "Your caddie carrying 14 clubs and a shovel?", in reference to last week's bunker incident.

Reed has previously played up to his role as pantomime villain and famously 'shushed' the European crowd by raising a finger to his lips at the 2014 Ryder Cup, with the American offering a similar reaction when playing alongside Webb Simpson at Royal Melbourne on Friday.

Reed and Simpson will team up again in the Saturday fourballs

After holding a birdie putt at the 11th, Reed cupped his hand to his ear and twice used his putter to mimic a digging action, resulting in a chorus of boos before Marc Leishman also converted to share the hole.

Reed's attempt to appear unfazed couldn't prevent a second defeat in as many days, as the former Masters champion and Simpson were despatched 3&2 by Leishman and Abraham Ancer.

