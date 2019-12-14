Presidents Cup: Tiger Woods to spearhead Team USA in singles

Team USA captain Tiger Woods had a watching brief at Royal Melbourne on Saturday

Team USA captain Tiger Woods will lead off his team in Sunday's Presidents Cup singles against the International Team.

Woods, who sat out both of Saturday's sessions after winning his opening two matches alongside Justin Thomas, takes on Mexico's Abraham Ancer in the first of 12 singles matches.

Ancer has enjoyed a superb week at Royal Melbourne, winning 3.5 points with the half coming from his superb fightback on Saturday afternoon alongside Louis Oosthuizen against Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

Patrick Reed takes on CT Pan in the third singles but the American is set to have a new caddie in the shape of his swing coach Kevin Kirk after Kessler Karain was barred from taking his bag following an altercation with a spectator on Saturday morning.

Canadian Adam Hadwin was omitted from Saturday's action by International Team captain Ernie Els as he was feeling unwell but he is scheduled to take on Bryson DeChambeau, who also did not feature on Saturday, in the singles.

Thomas, who was denied a perfect 4-0 record by Ancer and Oosthuizen's late rally, will face Cameron Smith in the 10th match with both captains opting for experience to anchor their teams as Oosthuizen locks horns with Matt Kuchar and Marc Leishman tackles Fowler in the final two matches.

The International Team lead 10-8 after the first three days at Royal Melbourne and require 5.5 points on Sunday to lift the Presidents Cup, with the Americans, who have not won a singles session since 2009, needing 7.5 points in order to retain the trophy.

Sunday's singles matches (start times GMT):

23.02 Abraham Ancer vs Tiger Woods

23.13 Hideki Matsuyama vs Tony Finau

23.24 CT Pan vs Patrick Reed

23.35 Haotong Li vs Dustin Johnson

23.46 Adam Hadwin vs Bryson DeChambeau

23.57 Sungjae Im vs Gary Woodland

00.08 Joaquinn Niemann vs Patrick Cantlay

00.19 Adam Scott vs Xander Schauffele

00.30 Byeong Hun An vs Webb Simpson

00.41 Cameron Smith vs Justin Thomas

00.52 Louis Oosthuizen vs Matt Kuchar

01.03 Marc Leishman vs Rickie Fowler

