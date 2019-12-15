Suzann Pettersen – The Perfect End: A Sportswomen special

Suzann Pettersen celebrates after holing the winning putt at the Solheim Cup

Tuesday's Sportswomen is a half-hour special programme filmed in Oslo with Solheim Cup-winner Suzann Pettersen.

The 38-year-old Norwegian provided one of the sporting highlights of the year when she holed the winning putt for Europe as they edged out the United States in a dramatic finish at Gleneagles in September.

Pettersen, who has 22 professional victories to her name, was a captain's pick for the Solheim Cup despite a break of almost 20 months from the game following the birth of her first child, and she announced her retirement almost immediately after the conclusion of the tournament.

Pettersen celebrates Europe's victory at Gleneagles

In the special programme, Suzann Pettersen - The Perfect End, she gives us a really unique insight into her life away from golf and talks about retirement, motherhood and that winning putt at Gleneagles.

You can watch the programme on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Main Event at 11.30am on Tuesday.