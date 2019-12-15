Staysure Tour: Phillip Price lifts John Jacobs Trophy as Jarmo Sandelin wins in Mauritius

Phillip Price's consistency has been rewarded with the John Jacobs Trophy

Phillip Price and Jarmo Sandelin were the two big winners on the final day of the Staysure Tour season in Mauritius on Sunday.

Sandelin carded a seven-under 65 in the final round to win the MCB Tour Championship - Mauritius, while a share of third place was good enough for Price to top the Staysure Tour Order of Merit and lift the John Jacobs Trophy at Constance Belle Mare Plage.

Price's main challenger at the start of the day was James Kingston, who shared the overnight lead with Jean-Francois Remesy, but the South African had to settle for second place both in the tournament and overall after Sandelin stormed past him.

The 52-year-old Swede claimed his first Staysure Tour success by three shots after beginning the third and final round four off the pace.

Sandelin made an early move with four birdies over the first six holes before slipping up with a double-bogey six at the ninth.

Jarmo Sandelin's victory secured him his maiden Staysure Tour title

He recovered from that in style with a run of five successive birdies from the 11th and signed off with another birdie at the 18th after bogeying the 17th.

That put Sandelin on 12-under 204 and elevated him 14 places up the Order of Merit into 12th place, while Kingston finished second on nine under after only managing a level-par 72.

If Kingston had triumphed, Price would have required a top-10 finish to remain at the top of the Order of Merit and he comfortably did that anyway thanks to a three-under 69 in which he mixed six birdies with three bogeys.

James Kingston was unable to put pressure on Price on the final day of the season

The 53-year-old Welshman, who won the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship in August, has led the Order of Merit since early October and has been rewarded for a consistent season in which he has now achieved 12 top-10 finishes.

Price shared third place on eight under with Remesy, who struggled round in 73 blows, and American Clark Dennis (69).

Carl Suneson finished sixth on seven under, with Paul Lawrie, Steen Tinning, Miguel Angel Martin and David Shacklady, who came third on the Order of Merit, one shot further back.