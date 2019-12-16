Shane Lowry wins Golf Writers Trophy ahead of Solheim Cup team

Shane Lowry enjoyed the best year of his career in 2019

Shane Lowry has added another honour to his 2019 collection after he was named Golfer of the Year by the Association of Golf Writers.

The Open champion emerged as the winner of one of the closest polls in the history of the Golf Writers Trophy, the Irishman pipping the European Solheim Cup team to the award by just two votes.

Lowry won The Open by six shots at Royal Portrush

The honour recognises Lowry's career-best year, in which he followed up early success in Abu Dhabi with a memorable maiden major triumph at Royal Portrush, where he stormed to an emotional six-shot victory in the first Open to be held in County Antrim since 1951.

"It is a huge personal honour for me to be voted as the 2019 Golfer of the Year by the Association of Golf Writers and it's many members around the world," said the 32-year-old.

"To be chosen by the men and women who report on our game across the globe on a weekly basis is very special and it's an honour to join the illustrious names on the Golf Writers Trophy, which includes many multiple major winners and Ryder Cup captains.

"I very much look forward to celebrating this award with all of the golf writers at the annual AGW dinner at Royal St George's ahead of my Open Championship defence next summer."

Europe's Solheim Cup team missed out on the AGW award by just two votes

AGW chairman, Martin Dempster, said: "This year's poll was very close and that was no surprise after Europe's sensational Solheim Cup success over the United States in the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

"Led by Catriona Matthew on home soil, the European players dug deep to deny the US a third straight win in the biennial event, with Suzann Pettersen delivering one of the most memorable moments of the decade as she held her nerve to hole the winning putt.

"However, there can be no denying that Shane Lowry had a year to cherish. His performance as he completed his first major victory at Royal Portrush was outstanding.

Lowry is looking forward to defending his Open title at Royal St George's in July

"Cheered on by a huge home support on the Antrim coast, he followed opening rounds of 67-67 with a superb 63 in the third round and went on to win by six shots from Tommy Fleetwood after closing with a 72 in tough conditions.

"His victory in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship earlier in the year was also very impressive as he returned to winning ways after a barren spell following his triumph in the WGC Bridgestone Invitational in 2015.

"Shane has long been a popular figure among our members due to the fact he is always friendly and courteous and he is a worthy winner of this award."